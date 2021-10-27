BOSTON (WHDH) - Hurricane-force winds battered the Bay State on Wednesday as the fall nor’easter downed trees and power lines in many communities.
Gusts on Martha’s Vineyard topped 90 mph, while Cape Cod saw gusts top 80 mph.
Below is list of peak wind gusts that have been reported so far in Massachusetts:
- Edgartown: 94 mph
- Duxbury: 88 mph
- Vineyard: 88 mph
- Dennis: 84 mph
- Wellfleet: 83 mph
- Hull: 78 mph
- Truro: 80 mph
- Orleans: 69 mph
- Chatham: 69 mph
- Plymouth: 70 mph
- Boston: 59 mph
- Weymouth: 72 mph
- Scituate: 87 mph
- Hanover: 41 mph
- Norwood: 43 mph
- Dedham: 43 mph
- Wrentham: 45 mph
- Worcester: 44 mph
This list will be updated.
