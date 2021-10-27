BOSTON (WHDH) - Hurricane-force winds battered the Bay State on Wednesday as the fall nor’easter downed trees and power lines in many communities.

RELATED: Photos: Nor’easter’s hurricane-force winds knock down trees across Massachusetts

Gusts on Martha’s Vineyard topped 90 mph, while Cape Cod saw gusts top 80 mph.

Below is list of peak wind gusts that have been reported so far in Massachusetts:

Edgartown: 94 mph

Duxbury: 88 mph

Vineyard: 88 mph

Dennis: 84 mph

Wellfleet: 83 mph

Hull: 78 mph

Truro: 80 mph

Orleans: 69 mph

Chatham: 69 mph

Plymouth: 70 mph

Boston: 59 mph

Weymouth: 72 mph

Scituate: 87 mph

Hanover: 41 mph

Norwood: 43 mph

Dedham: 43 mph

Wrentham: 45 mph

Worcester: 44 mph

This list will be updated.

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)