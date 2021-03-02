How strong was the wind in your community? Here’s a roundup of peak gusts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Howling winds started whipping on Monday night and persisted into Tuesday, toppling trees across the Bay State and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

Gusts in some areas neared 70 mph, while many other places were battered by gusts that topped 50 and 60 mph.

Wind chills also reached between -15 and -5 degrees in parts of the state early Tuesday morning.

In New Hampshire, the Mount Washington Observatory recorded a peak wind gust of 131 mph just before 3 a.m.

Below is list of peak wind gusts that have been reported so far in Massachusetts:

Duxbury – 67 mph

Wrentham – 66 mph

Dennis – 65 mph

Cambridge – 63 mph

Mendon – 62 mph

Worcester – 62 mph

Vineyard Haven – 58 mph

Fitchburg – 58 mph

Nantucket – 57 mph

Gloucester – 56 mph

Westford – 55 mph

Bedford – 53 mph

Wareham – 51 mph

Beverly – 51 mph

Lawrence – 51 mph

Taunton – 49 mph

Norwood – 49 mph

New Bedford – 48 mph

A look at peak wind gusts from yesterday – today. I'll be updating this map later today as reports continue to come in. @7News pic.twitter.com/QdNyIsTeX7 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) March 2, 2021

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

