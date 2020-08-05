How to help Beirut explosion victims

Wounded people are evacuated after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

(CNN) — At least 100 people are dead and 4,000 wounded following an explosion in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut. While it is still unclear what caused the explosion, the city is decimated with thousands of residents left homeless, a medical system already strained from coronavirus and up to $5 billion worth of damage.

You can help raise funds for supplies and assistance so desperately needed by clicking the button below or by clicking here.

Several charities are on the ground providing medical care, shelter, supplies and other services to help the city recover and rebuild.

