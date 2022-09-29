BOSTON (WHDH) - People across the state and country are continuing to send help to those impacted by Ian, which the National Hurricane Center recently downgraded to a tropical storm, as it continues to make its way across Florida, leaving a path of destruction and millions without power. Below are some of the organizations that have donation and volunteer opportunities available.

Donate

The Boston Red Sox: The team is asking for items that are unavailable in the areas affected by Hurricane Fiona earlier this month including battery-powered fans, first aid kits, hygiene products and water filters. Those interested in donating have until Oct. 5 to drop off items during non-game hours at Gate D on Jersey Street.

The American Red Cross: The organization sent thousands of relief items to Florida ahead of the storm and sent more than 500 Red Cross disaster workers to Florida Wednesday to assist in shelter and relief efforts.

Volunteer Florida: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people interested in helping the state as it begins its long path to recovery can find volunteer opportunities through the non-profit organization, where people can also donate to its disaster fund.

Habitat for Humanity Florida: The organization’s Home Preservation Program responds quickly to their community’s needs by fixing damaged homes including tarping roofs, removing fallen tree hazards and cleaning debris. The program also helps to repair homes for low-income families.

Save the Children: The group to helps children both prepare for and recover from disasters including wildfires and hurricanes.

Feeding Florida: Donate to help the organization work with local food banks to provide individuals with food, water and other resources to those affected by Ian.

Volunteer

Volunteer Florida: Volunteer opportunites are available both virtually and in-person.

The American Red Cross: The organization has volunteers positions in Shelter Services and its Disaster Action Team. Members of the Red Cross in Massachusetts also headed to Florida as hundreds of others across the country travel to help those impacted by the storm.

Other volunteer opportunites for those in the Florida area or who are Florida residents include Florida International University and Pinellas County Florida.

