How to help victims of Florida high school shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WHDH) – Here is information on how you can help the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Schools has set up a GoFundMe page to help collect funds for the victims of the shooting. To donate, click here.

OneBlood is also urging people with O-negative blood to donate to help replenish the blood supply. A blood drive is being held at Cox Media from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on the blood drive and how to donate blood, click here.

The FBI is asking anyone with information that may help them in their investigation contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also send photos and videos through an online form found here.

