BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians wishing to honor Queen Elizabeth II from across the pond can do so in several ways close to home.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library has a condolence book in its lobby for guests to sign. The Queen and the Kennedys enjoyed a close relationship, as Joe Kennedy Sr. was an ambassador to England. The library houses several artifacts from the Royal Family, which are currently on display.

The British Consulate-General in Boston will place a condolence book for public signing at the Old North Church in Boston , 193 Salem Street. The book will be on display from Monday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the public who want to express their condolences can do so there.

The Queen visited Boston to celebrate America’s bicentennial in 1976, and made a stop at the church during her visit.

The Royal Family has also created an official virtual condolence book for people around the world to sign here.

