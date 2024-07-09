NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are reminding the community to look out for their canine companions during the sweltering summer weather.

Officer Justin Lau, who is certified in pet CPR and first aid, recommends that owners take their dogs for walks in the mornings and evenings, when the heat isn’t as intense.

“With summer in full swing, the summer temps can be deadly for your dog,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Boston is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boston. Temperatures will stay in the 90s and 80s for the rest of the day Tuesday.

Lau said temperatures in the high 70s can even be a cause for concern.

In a video, he and Leo — the department’s community resource dog — demonstrated how to check if cement is too hot for a dog to walk on.

“When walking on hot cement, a good way to test it is to be able to put your palm on the cement, and if it’s unsafe to do so, and it’s too hot to hold your hand there, it’s too hot for them,” Lau said in the video.

MSPCA-Angell recommends owners walk their dogs on softer ground, such as dirt trails or grass, as opposed to cement sidewalks or hot blacktops.

Canines should not be left inside cars — a “no-brainer,” according to the MSPCA. The interior of a car can heat up to 110 degrees in 10 minutes on an 80-degree day, even with the windows cracked open, the organization said.

Owners should also ensure their dogs drink an ample amount of water, Lau said.

“Keep your dog hydrated, just like we need to drink a lot of water, it’s more important because they can’t cool down as quickly as us. Keep them hydrated, make sure they’re not lethargic and they’re not just laying down,” Lau said in an interview.

“We need to make sure that they’re safe in this hot temperature,” he continued.

Other pet heat safety tips can be found on the MSPCA’s website.

