BOSTON (WHDH) - The dangerously warm temperatures outside have many people turning up the AC to stay cool, but experts say it could cost a lot.

“Classically in New England, we use about 40% more energy in the summertime when we try to keep our homes cooler, so that does have an impact in your billing,” said Eversource Media Relations spokesperson Chris Mckinnon.

While some power through the intense heat outdoors, others are avoiding it by staying indoors.

“I normally blast the AC and leave the windows open,” said one resident.

“You gotta blast it,” another resident told 7NEWS.

Experts recommend a few different steps to take in order to stay cool without breaking the bank.

Keep curtains and shades closed

Use only lights you really need since light bulbs give off heat

Relax in rooms that don’t recieve direct sunlight

Stay on the lowest floor of your home

As for your ceiling fans, said Mckinnon, “you want those ceiling fans going counterclockwise at a high speed, which helps create a downdraft, so that will cool a person down, not necessarily the whole room, but it does provide a little bit of relief.”

Everyone running their ACs could put a strain on the power grid. Eversource said they’re not expecting any major power outages but they do have crews ready to go.

