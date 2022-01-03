(CNN) — With nothing but the clothes on their backs, thousands of people in north central Colorado fled their houses as intense fires bore down. The flames scorched almost 2,000 acres, leaving ashes and uncertainty where homes had stood just hours prior. The fires have displaced entire communities. And aid groups are busy providing help.

If you need help

People needing assistance can reach Boulder County’s emergency call center at 303 413 7730.

If you can give help

Boulder County officials are working with Airbnb to potentially provide temporary shelter for fire victims. If you are interested in becoming Airbnb hosts to those impacted, sign up at Airbnb.org.

Gofundme has reopened their wildfire relief fund in response to the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires to process donations helping wildfire victims.

You can also donate to vetted organizations working to support the fire victims by clicking the button below.

CNN’s Impact Your World team will continue to update this page as more aid groups become available.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)