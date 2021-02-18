How you can help Texas winter storm victims

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 15: A man shovels snow from under a car stuck on a hill on February 15, 2021 in East Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Unprecedented winter storms have blanketed Texas, causing bitter cold temperatures and widespread power outages throughout much of the state.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. Still, the need for help is immediate as many struggle to find shelter, food, and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions. You can donate to any of the organizations listed by clicking this link or the button below:

Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

