Howie Carr on Whitey Bulger: ‘I’m glad he’s dead’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Whitey Bulger and his gang had the city living in fear, many wondering when the next hit would come.

And one of them was Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr.

“I know you’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead, but I’m glad he’s dead. He tried to kill me. He didn’t succeed, thank goodness,” Carr said. “But he killed a lot of other people. He ruined a lot of lives. He was a serial killer, a coke dealer, a bank robber, and a pedophile, and I don’t really think anybody is really sorry that he’s gone.”

Carr was a big critic of the notorious gangster, writing articles and books about Bulger, and Carr believes at one time, the mobster wanted him dead.

“I do know that Whitey did want to do away with me. I’m pretty sure that was a true story, and I took great precautions,” he said. “The police used to come by my house in the suburbs early in the morning just to run the spotlight across to make sure nobody was around, and I went home a different way every night because you don’t want to be a creature of habit.

“If they want to get you, they’ll get you, but you don’t want to make it too easy for them.

“I just want to know personally, where is all of the money that he stashed, that he made. They never found anything other than the $822,000 that was in Santa Monica when he was caught in 2011. I’d like to know where the rest of the money is.”

