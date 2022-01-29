SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod communities dealt with power outages due to howling winds that continue to batter the area on Saturday as a nor’easter blasted the area.

Wind gusts as strong as 70 mph at times led to tens of thousands of power outages.

Barnstable and Dukes counties were under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times.

Eversource has called in hundreds out-of-state utility crews and they have been staged in West Yarmouth.

“If you do lose power during the storm, you can count on our crews to be there when you need them,” Eversource said in a statement.

High tide in Sandwich also sent at least a foot of water cascading down roads in the town.

