SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - There is major concern for power outages on Cape Cod due to howling winds that continue to batter the area on Saturday as the nor’easter intensifies.

Wind gusts as strong as 70 mph at times have already led to tens of thousands of power outages.

Barnstable and Dukes counties are under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood warning is also in effect until 11 a.m, while a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times.

Eversource has called in hundreds out-of-state utility crews and they have been staged in West Yarmouth.

“If you do lose power during the storm, you can count on our crews to be there when you need them,” Eversource said in a statement.

High tide in Sandwich also sent at least a foot of water cascading down roads in the town.

Whipping winds, swirling snow and screaming scanners…all the criteria for a nor’easter ripping on Cape Cod right now #7News pic.twitter.com/EEBTUEbJMX — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 29, 2022

