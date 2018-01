BATES COUNTY, MO (WHDH) — MO State Highway Patrol said 23 train cars derailed in Bates County Friday morning.

The derailment caused road closures throughout the morning.

There were no injuries reported.

There is no word on what caused the derailment at this time.

Pic of the derailed train in Bates County. pic.twitter.com/oleIsQB23p — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)