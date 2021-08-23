MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Marlborough on Monday as a series of powerful storms moved through the area.

A small, brief tornado touched down just west of I-495 near the Marlborough Water Treatment Center, went over a business park, and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street, according to the service.

Confirmed tornado in Marlborough this morning. EF-0 tornado,,,wind to 65 mph. pic.twitter.com/Up1ojyHn3U — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) August 23, 2021

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing tree branches lofted in the air.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)