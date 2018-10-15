Police: Drunken driver who led troopers on chase in NH found with stolen guns

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver in New Hampshire accused of leading state troopers on a foot chase was found with several stolen guns after crashing in Concord on Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of Interstate 93 for a report of an erratic driver around 7 a.m. tried to stop a motorist who fled onto Route 393, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Tyrone Hall, of Hooksett, took off on foot after striking a vehicle at the intersection of North Main and Washington streets, officials said. He was apprehended a short while later.

Hall was said to be found in possession of a number of handguns, three of which were confirmed stolen from vehicles in Hooksett and the Lakes Region overnight.

Hall is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges of receiving stolen property, driving while under the influence, disobeying a police officer, reckless conduct, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

