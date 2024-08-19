BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation continued Monday morning after five people were shot near Franklin Park Sunday night, Boston police officials said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox at a press conference said officers were helping clear pedestrians off Circuit Drive near 8:45 p.m. Sunday when they heard several shots ring out from the crowd on the outskirts of Boston’s Dominican Parade and Festival.

Cox said officers found three male victims and two female workers suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries in the area.

EMS crews immediately brought four people to area hospitals. Authorities found the fifth injured person deeper in Franklin Park and brought them to a hospital.

Police remained on scene for hours after the shooting. Though officials did not identify the people who were shot, Cox said they were all young adults.

“This incident really marred a pretty successful event for the folks here,” Cox said. “…You can’t come into our city and do these kinds of things and not expect to be held responsible and we absolutely guarantee that we are going to do that for this incident here.”

The Dominican Parade and Festival included music, live performances, dancing, food, and other celebrations of Dominican culture, according to an event announcement.

The parade stepped off at 12 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain and finished at Franklin Park. The festival was set to continue until 10 p.m.

Police had not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting as of Monday morning.

While officers continued to search for suspects, Cox on Sunday asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video of the shooting to contact authorities.

“We need the public’s support on this,” he said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

