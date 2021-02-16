State police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Boston on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at the ramp from Route 93 southbound to Columbia Road found the victim seriously injured, according to state police.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is responding to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

UPDATE: Victim transported to Boston Medical Center. Investigation ongoing. Ramp has been reopened. https://t.co/zvJFFckSNA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2021

Troopers on scene, ramp from Rt 93 SB to Columbia Rd, Boston, for pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. Serious injuries. Collision Reconstruction unit en route. Ramp is currently closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2021

