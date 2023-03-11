(WHDH — A nasty nor’easter expected to bring up to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow to communities at higher elevations in Massachusetts is taking aim at New England.

After a pleasant day Sunday, the next storm system moves into the region on Monday. By the end of the day Tuesday, much of New England will be under a fresh coat of plowable snow.

The storm is projected to bring 1 to 3 inches to communities along the coast; 3-6 inches to the I-495 corridor and parts of Western Mass; 6 inches to a foot for the Worcester hills and higher elevations in Western Massachusetts; and a jackpot of 12 to 18 inches for some towns in northern central Worcester county and the Berkshires.

We’re also tracking the potential for damaging winds and minor coastal flooding as the storm moves through.

