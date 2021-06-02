HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire official in Hull is sounding the alarm after receiving several reports of Lion’s Mane jellyfish spotted in the waters surrounding the seaside town.

Deputy Fire Chief William Frazier said the Lion’s Mane jellyfish, one of the world’s largest, has an orange-brown bell that can grow to up to 6 feet wide and tentacles that can grow to lengths exceeding 100 feet.

“The sting is moderately painful and on some occasions can cause an allergic reaction which may require medical treatment,” Frazier said in a statement. “If you do see one, exit the water and give it plenty of room to avoid those long stinging tentacles. If you come upon one washed up on the sand, do not attempt to move it, the tentacles can be very difficult to see and some jellyfish can still sting while out of the water. If you do get stung, exit the water and inspect the affected area. Remove any tentacles using tweezers and gloved hands. Do not use bare hands to remove any attached tentacles. Rinse the area with warm water and seek medical attention if you have any signs of severe allergic reaction.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)