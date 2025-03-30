BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Sunday that left a victim hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Schuyler Street around 5:30 p.m. found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)