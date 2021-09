HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hubbardston Fire Department responded to a small brush fire caused by down power lines after powerful storms moved through early Thursday.

The downed wire was on Morrow Lane.

Fire officials urged anyone who comes across a owned wire not to go near it and call 911.

Car 2 is currently standing by a small brush fire caused by a downed primary wire on Morrow Lane. If you encounter a downed wire do not go near it and call 911 pic.twitter.com/SE02m8zV9F — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) September 2, 2021

