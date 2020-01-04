Hubbardston firefighters rescue dog from river

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Hubbardston pulled a dog from the Burnshirt River on Saturday.

Officials responding to a report of a dog that had fallen into the river were able to locate the dog and remove it from the water, according to a post on the Hubbardston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The owner retrieved the dog, which will be treated by a veterinarian.

Update: dog has been removed from the water and is being evaluated — Hubbardston Fire (@HubbFire) January 4, 2020

