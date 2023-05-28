HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple campers, boats and vehicles were aflame Friday afternoon in Hubbardston, leaving four people, including two firefighters, with minor injuries, the Hubbardston Fire Department announced.

At around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a large commercial garage at 248 Gardner Street and quickly determined the fire to be active. The crews battled the two-alarm fire for three hours.

The cause of the fire was a camper parked behind the garage, and all four injuries were treated on the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)