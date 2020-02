HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hubbardston officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old with autism, police said.

The teenager was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for the teen, but not to enter the woods to search for him because it throws off K-9s’ scent.

Active search underway on Bemis Rd for missing 15 yo autistic male last seen wearing yellow sweatshirt and Grey sweatpants pic.twitter.com/ebwMTsyccm — Hubbardston Fire (@HubbFire) February 18, 2020

