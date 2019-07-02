The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a cosmic fireworks show just before the Fourth of July.

The source of the show is 7,500 light years from earth in the double star system Eta Carinae.

The fireworks started in the 1840s when Eta Carinae went through a titanic outburst, called the great eruption, making it the second-brightest star visible in the sky for over a decade.

Eta Carinae was once so bright that for a time it became an important navigational star for ships in the southern seas.

