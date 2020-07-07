‘Hubris and willful ignorance’: Trump slammed by niece in tell-all memoir

President Donald Trump’s niece slams the family in her upcoming tell-all book, describing Trump’s “hubris and willful ignorance.”

Mary Trump’s book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” says Donald Trump’s father Teddy created a toxic family dynamic that explains the president’s behavior today.

She also claims Donald Trump paid a friend to take his SATs.

