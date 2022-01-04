BOSTON (WHDH) - The Hub’s first Chick-fil-A location is set to open its doors on Wednesday.

The chain is opening at 569 Boylston St. in Copley Square. The eatery has also started hiring employees to fill a number of positions.

Chick-fil-A currently has more than a dozen locations scattered across Massachusetts. The restaurant will be serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner, six days a week, and will be closed on Sundays.

One thing is for sure, Bostonians will be eating more chicken.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)