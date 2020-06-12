Hudson community mourning loss of beloved teacher who died after tire crashed through her windshield

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Shock and sadness is sweeping through a Hudson elementary school as the community mourns the loss of a beloved first-grade teacher who died after a large tire flew through the windshield of her vehicle on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Wednesday.

Throughout the day Thursday, mourners drove to the Forest Avenue Elementary School in Hudson to leave behind flowers and messages for 42-year-old Erin MacKay, who was the victim of the freak accident.

Students, parents and colleagues described the mother of two as having incredible compassion for others.

“She just had a magic about her,” her former colleague, Maria Ricciuti said. “No matter what was going on, she just showed the kids with love and compassion as best she could.

Nicole Walton, a parent of one of MacKay’s students, said she was “the most loving teacher and so kind and always there for the kids no matter what. She’s really going to be missed and I feel so bad for her family.

State police say an investigation into the accident that took MacKay’s life remains under investigation. They are working to determine what vehicle the tire came from and how it came loose.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information is asked to call the state police Leominster barracks at 978-537-2188.

