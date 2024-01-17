A Hudson man convicted in the 2021 murder of a man in Belmont was back in court Wednesday, receiving his sentence a matter of months after a jury found him guilty of second degree murder.

The murder happened in January of 2021 when Dean Kapsalis, who is white, and Henry Tapia, who is Black, were involved in a road rage incident. Authorities said both men argued and got out of their cars before Kapsalis shouted a racial slur and went on to hit Tapia with a car, killing him.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Kapsalis said he is “very ashamed of myself for using such horrible words.”

“I regret my choice of words that day, especially the extremely offensive racial slur I used in very poor judgment,” he said.

“If it was not for that word, I think the verdict would have either been not guilty or, at most, manslaughter,” said defense attorney Jack Cunha.

The community came together back in 2019, outraged by what Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan called “a racially motivated murder.”

Years later, Tapia’s girlfriend discussed the impact this incident had on her family.

“My son also fears that, one day, this will happen to him because he looks just like his dad,” said Courtney Morton.

Kapsalis’ fiancée also spoke through tears, saying none of this was about race.

“It was fighting words and, unfortunately, it was the wrong words,” said Dineen Bartolo.

The judge in this case handed down the mandatory sentence for Kapsalis’ crime, sentencing him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

While the court process is complete, Tapia’s mom said the case is not really over.

“I know there are some things more important than this, like the justice of heaven, the justice of God,” said Miosotis Morel. “He will do the final sentencing.”

Kapsalis has a criminal history that dates back to 1984, including nine restraining orders.

He has currently served about three years of his sentence in connection with Tapia’s murder.