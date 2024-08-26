HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hudson community is mourning the death of former Chief Frederick Dusseault, who was pronounced dead after being pulled from a lake in Stow on Saturday.

In a statement, Hudson Fire Chief Jamie Desautels said,”I extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences from the Hudson Fire Department to the family and loved ones of Chief Dusseault. His legacy of service, leadership and unwavering commitment to our community will never be forgotten. Chief Dusseault was a respected leader who dedicated his life to serving others. His passing is a profound loss for all who knew him.”

Dusseault, 70, of Stow, joined the Hudson Fire Department as a provisional firefighter in 1973 and worked his way up the ranks to become the Chief of the department, which he served as from 2000–2006. In 2022, he was awarded the Department of Fire Services Massachusetts State Firefighter Service Award in honor of his over 30 years with the Hudson Fire Department.

