HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire Police are investigating after a 15-day-old infant died in a Massachusetts hospital under mysterious circumstances.

On June 22, the Hudson Police Department received a notification from the Division for Children, Youth and Families over concern about an infant admitted to a Massachusetts hospital the night before. The infant was taken form his parents’ apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress, and was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital. He later died on June 30.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the child the following day, but the results are not expected for several months.

Those involved in the case have been identified, and there is no known danger to the public. The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death and his manner of death are still under investigation.

