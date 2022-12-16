HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Hudson, New Hampshire recently returned a recovered flag to a local family.

Crews put out a fire at a family’s home last month and found an American flag on the floor while searching the home. One member of the fire department took it upon himself to clean it up and frame it for the family.

The flag ended up having a special meaning for the family, as it had been on the casket of a family member who recently died.

“It’s pretty tough when you don’t have anything,” said Fire Prevention Officer Steve Dube. “When you have little mementos like that, it makes things a little easier.”

The family says they are very grateful to have the flag returned to them. One family member wrote on social media that the fire department’s compassion and kindness was nothing short of incredible.

