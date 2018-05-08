Hudson NH police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Hudson, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help with their investigation into a suspicious fire.

Hudson police and firefighters responding to an April 26 fire on Boyd Road found part of the house and items on the front lawn in flames, police said in a statement Tuesday. After extinguishing the blaze, fire officials determined the fire was suspicious in nature, police said.

Anyone with information about the fire or who may have seen or heard something on April 26 are urged to call Detective William Kew at 603-816-2243 or email him at Wkew@hudsonnh.gov. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the department’s crime line at 603-594-1150.

