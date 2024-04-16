HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who attempted to break into a gun shop earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at the Granite State Indoor Range and Gun Shop around 1:40 a.m. on April 8 reviewed surveillance video and determined the suspect never gained entry to the building but was able to find a ladder and a birdhouse that he used in an attempt to gain entry, according to police.

The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic male with medium height and a slim build. He was wearing a face covering and all black clothing. The back of his sweatshirt showing “Ruthless” across the back shoulders. The subject was wearing black and white sneakers.

Please contact Officer Shaw at the Hudson Police Department with any information at (603) 886-6011

