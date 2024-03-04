HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stow man is facing assault and kidnapping charges following an incident in Hudson, police said.

Michael Gadomski, 61, was arrested on charges of kidnapping of a child, assault, and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at a church on Marlboro Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday involving and two juveniles, according to Hudson police.

A preliminary investigation suggests Gadomski followed two juveniles into the bathroom and prevented them from leaving.

Police said they also determined that Gadomski had engaged in similar unwanted activity involving the same juveniles in the past.

The juveniles were not harmed.

“I applaud these individuals for reporting this incident and for their bravery during this process,” said Chief DiPersio. “I would also like to commend our officers for their professionalism in helping to keep our community safe.”

