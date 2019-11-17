Hudson police call for shelter in place after suspect flees from officers

HUDSON, MAINE (WHDH) - Hudson police are asking residents near Sullivan Road and Route 111 to shelter in place after a man fled from officers Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A 40-year-old white man in a black hoodie allegedly fled from officers and hid in the woods near the Great Eagle Motel, police said. Police said they do not know whether or not the man is armed.

Police are asking nearby residents to stay inside and to call officials if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

