Hudson police identify suspect wanted in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old woman sitting in her car near an elementary school in Hudson on Thursday.

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of Karla Rodriguez, of Framingham, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Luis Santos, 23, of Hudson, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Santos is wanted on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed assault with intent to murder.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a parking lot on Howe Street near Camela A. Farley Elementary School around 2 p.m. found Rodriguez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital before being flown to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she succumbed to her injuries just after midnight.

Police say Santos “targeted” Rodriguez. It’s not clear how the two knew each other.

The charges against Santos are expected to be upgraded pending a ruling from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the cause and manner of Rodriguez’s death.

Santos should be considered armed and dangerous and members of the public should not approach him, the district attorney’s office said.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Santos’ whereabouts is urged to contact Hudson police at 978-562-7122.

