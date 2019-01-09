Hudson pot dispensary awaiting town clearance despite state authorization to begin sales

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A marijuana dispensary in Hudson has not yet been cleared by the town to open for business despite authorization from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to begin recreational sales as early as Saturday.

Temescal Wellness has not yet submitted and received approval of its traffic mitigation plan, and will not be permitted to open until it does, according to the Hudson Police Department.

“We want to ensure that Temescal Wellness has a strong plan in place to ensure that traffic impact is minimized and that public safety is guaranteed upon its opening,” Police Chief Michael Burks said in a statement. “We are committed to working with the business to ensure they have as smooth an opening as possible, but will not rush the opening at the expense of the public’s best interest.”

The CCC approved the Coolidge Street establishment to open on Tuesday, along with a second location in Springfield.

Theory Wellness in Great Barrington received a notice to commence retail operations on Monday. It could open as early as Friday.

Other retail locations that have already opened in the Bay State include Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, and Easthampton.

