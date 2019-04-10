Actress Felicity Huffman arrives holding hands with an unidentified man, left, at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Felicity Huffman will appear in Boston’s federal court next month to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scam.

The “Desperate Housewives” star’s plea hearing has been rescheduled for May 21. It had initially been set for May 24.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Huffman will plead guilty to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT score.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a prison sentence on the low end of a range of four to 10 months.

In her first public comments since her arrest last month, Huffman on Monday took responsibility for her actions and said she would accept the consequences.

Netflix officials also said Monday that a film starring Huffman, “Otherhood,” will not be released as planned on April 26 and that a new date will be determined.

