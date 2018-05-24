Huge cracks threaten to swallow home in Hawaii

(WHDH) — A Hawaii resident recently photographed his neighbors’ home, which is falling into cracks in the earth caused by fissures that opened up due to volcanic eruptions.

A couple from Puna evacuated their home on May 3 after the Hawaii County Civil Defense ordered a mandatory evacuation for Leilani Estates, the subdivision where the house is located.

On Monday, Tam Hunt shared impressive images of the home. It appears as if it will be swallowed up at any moment.

“My other next door neighbors’ house falling into the same large crack in my backyard. This is top of south Moku St. today.” Hunt wrote.

