HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman reeled in some wicked tuna now her celebration is going viral.

Even though she stands at barely 5 feet, 1 inch, Michelle Cicale was ready to put up a fight to reel in an 800 pound tuna.

The video of the huge haul she posted to TikTok now going viral and it is clear to see why her boat is named “No Limits.”

“Cause I have no limits — that’s why,” she said. “It’s perfect. it describes me.”

Cicale is one of the only female tuna captains in our area. Her competitors are mostly men.

She said she is, “just trying to keep up with them and show them I could do the same thing.”

When the rod bent that fateful day, Cicale said she knew it would be another moment to prove herself.

“When the rod bends it bends you don’t know the size of it until you get it in view,” she said. “It was when I was lifting it out of the water and my friend was like, ‘Holy crap!”

For this year’s goal Cicale has two things in mind: Bigger and better.

