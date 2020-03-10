Huge ‘lion’ spotted roaming streets turns out to be dog

(WHDH) — A huge animal that was recently spotted roaming the streets of a town in Spain was initially thought to be a lion before testing confirmed it was actually a dog.

Police in Molina de Segura say they received several reports over the weekend from people claiming to have seen a lion on the loose near a public garden.

Law enforcement officials corraled the animal and conducted a microchip test.

The test indicated that the animal was a large dog with an odd haircut that resembled a lion. It was later reunited with its owner.

It’s not clear why the dog was shaved in such a way.

