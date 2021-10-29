WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man who was killed in a crash involving a drunken, off-duty state trooper early Friday morning is being remembered as a man who was passionate about doing good for the betterment of the community.

“A very rare person these days,” Diana Viens said of her friend, 51-year-old Christopher Zike. “He was really just trying to do good things because they’re the right things to do, not because he was looking for any sort of recognition.”

Zike died after his motorcycle hit 25-year-old Kristopher Carr’s SUV, which was crashed in the two leftmost travel lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Freeport Street. Carr has since been charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Zike worked with various environmental groups, including the Winthrop Tree Committee.

“I’m just so shocked. I can’t believe that he’s gone,” Winthrop Senior Center Director Kathy Dixon said.

Dixon says Zike spent his summer mornings planting a garden for the center’s seniors to enjoy.

“He was very kind,” Dixon said. “He would just come here and work. It was enjoyment for him.”

Friends say Zike was heading to work when he collided with Carr’s crashed vehicle.

