‘Huge smile through the mask’: Local man reunited with family following tough battle with coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local man reunited with his family after spending more than a month on a ventilator while his body fought against the coronavirus.

Richard Betro was hospitalized for 50 days with COVID-19, during which time he also battled pneumonia, kidney failure and spent 45 days on a ventilator.

His son Ryan, a Walpole native and a sophomore defensive lineman at Boston College, recalled this being “the most difficult time of my life.”

“I was mad that I couldn’t do more, but I realized that the only way to get out of this was to have a positive mindset,” he said.

The family was not allowed to have direct contact with Richard for nearly two months but the moment they did reconnect is one Ryan says they will never forget.

“I could remember seeing his huge smile even through the mask,” Ryan said. “My dad saw us and you could just tell he was so happy. All the struggles and all the tough times were such a distant memory.”

Richard is continuing to recover at the Spaulding Rehab Center in Cambridge with an eye on the Boston College Eagles home opener on Sept. 4.

“Oh yeah, we won’t miss a game,” Ryan said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he will find a way to be there.”

