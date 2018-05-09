Huge snake found on Brookline playground

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you missing a pet snake?

Police in Brookline are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a huge reptile that was recently found slithering on a playground in the town.

The snake was found on the Lawton Playground. It has black skin, with gray and brown spots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookline Animal Control at 617-730-2730.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)