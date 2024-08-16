CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful storm that moved across Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon packed wind gusts up to 60 mph, strong enough to down trees and power lines — a scene that unfolded in Chelmsford, where a home was damaged by a large tree.

Michelle Philoon and her husband spent the day on the Cape and left their teenage boys at home. It wasn’t long after that she got a call about a tree that had toppled onto their home.

“I was just not expecting it to be as bad as it is,” she said. “Moreso that they were OK was the biggest thing. Now seeing this, I can’t believe it.”

As they surveyed the damage, they realized one thing was still missing — their beloved cat, Zoe.

After searching high and low, they found Zoe hiding under a bed

“Such a relief. I mean they’re just as much as my human kids to me so glad to know that she’s OK. We’ll take her over to the grandparents and figure it out from there,” Philoon said.

As of Thursday night, National Grid said more than 3,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, many in the Chelmsford and Lowell area.

