Huge tree crashes onto Middleton home

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree crashed onto a home in Middleton Friday afternoon.

The homeowner, an elderly woman who relies on a wheelchair, had just returned to her Belleview Avenue home with her health aid when neighbors say they heard a loud crack and the tree came crashing down in front of the front door.

“I literally heard like the tree snap and then I watched it come down like wicked fast, like out of nowhere and just landed right on top of her house,” neighbor Cassandra Long said.

Long says the woman was outside her home just minutes before the tree snapped.

“She was outside on that ramp,” Long said. “It could have hit her.”

People in the neighborhood ran over to check on the woman and called 911 on her behalf.

“You couldn’t get anywhere into the front door. You could only see her in the window,” Long continued. “She was just like crying. She was over here in the house and then a lot of people went in the back to check in on her and make sure she was OK.”

Fortunately, the woman was unhurt.

Neighbors say they are shocked because the tree looked healthy from the outside.

“It was just like, where did the tree come from even,” neighbor Dale Marshall said. “I think it is just rotten on the inside. You know, it looked pretty good on the outside.”

The fire department did cut away some of the tree to make the front door accessible.

