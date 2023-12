HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple cars parked in the MBTA ferry parking lot in Hull were struck by falling power poles during Monday’s storm.

No one was hurt by the tumbling poles, which crushed the cars.

Officials said ferry service will be closed for the entire day Tuesday as crews work to clean up the mess left by the extreme wind and rain.

Update – Ferry Service will resume with the following trips:



⛴️Hingham/Logan to Boston: 2:00 PM



⛴️Charlestown to Boston: 2:15 PM



The Hull Dock is closed for clean up from the storm. There will be no service to Hull for the remainder of today and tomorrow. https://t.co/I4nK1lcJRm — MBTA (@MBTA) December 18, 2023

