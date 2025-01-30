HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - According to the South Shore Educational Collaborative and the superintendent of Hull Public Schools, paraprofessional at Hull High School is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students.

The collaborative offers educational programs for students with special needs.

School administrators say the accusations were brought to their attention on Wednesday.

An investigation into the allegations are underway.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)